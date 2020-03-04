Mary Pappas, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Pappas was called to her heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends following a courageous 35-year battle with cancer.

She was born Mary Patrice Giancola on August 6, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Rosemarie Giancola.

Mary graduated from Boardman High School in 1979 where she performed in many school musicals as a dancer and actress. She then earned an Associate Degree in Medical Assisting from Youngstown State University and was employed as a medical assistant for various physicians.

She married Steve Pappas on August 14, 1982. They had twin sons, Stephen and Michael, born June 10, 1989.

Mary was a lifelong member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Ohio, where she was active in ministry and church musical productions.

Her passion for acting led her to a supporting role in the feature film “Fine Tune” in 2008. In 2014, Mary published her book Courage, Hope and Healing which chronicled her inspirational Christian journey fighting cancer. This book led to a television appearance with her family on CBN’s 700 Club. Although ill for most of her adult life, Mary encouraged many through her hospital ministry and public speaking. Mary was most passionate about her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She loved her family, beach vacations, writing, cooking, acting, dancing, shopping, her many pets and her favorite movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Mary is survived by Steve, her husband of 37 years; sons, Stephen and Michael; parents, Michael and Rosemarie Giancola of Boardman; siblings, Lori Gentile (Michael) of Poland and John Giancola (Kathryn) of Cincinnati; nieces and nephews including, Anthony Lordi (Andrea), Chris Lordi (Erin), Amanda Nolfi (Nick) and Nicolas Giancola; several great-nieces and nephews and beloved pets, Maggie and Miles.

She was preceded in death by her niece and nephew, Rebecca and Jonathan Giancola.

The family would like to thank Victory Christian Center and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their love, support and compassionate care.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Church services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road in Coitsville, with calling hours from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

To send flowers in memory of Mary P. Pappas, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.