Mary Mortaro, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Mortaro, 101, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Mary was born on October 13, 1918, a daughter of Gianfelice and Adele Vitullo Marinelli. She was born during the Spanish flu pandemic at which time she lost her father, young brother and uncle within days of each other when Mary was only 28 days old. She was truly a survivor from the beginning of her 101 beautiful years and will always be remembered for her sweet disposition till the end.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Samuel J. Mortaro, to whom she was married from July 13, 1946 until his death in 1999. Also, a brother, Anthony Marinelli and a sister, Michelina Sabatino, preceded her in death.



She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her three children, Anthony Mortaro of Girard, Ohio, Grace (Patrick) D’Andrea of Poland and Adele Mortaro of Poland, with whom she made her home. She also leaves the light of her life, her only grandson, Christopher D’Andrea of Kent, Washington; a special nephew, Eugene Sabatino; sister-in-law, Connie Yakimoff and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her grand-kitty, Maggie (WeeWee).



Mary worked at the Storm Sash during World War II, worked at Miracle Mart in Niles and as a custodian for a time at St. Rose School in Girard but her true calling was as a wife and mother. She truly enjoyed taking care of her family and excelled at cooking delicious meals and baking pies, banana cake, Easter bread and pizzelles.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at Holy Family Church in Poland, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Msgr. William J. Connell officiating. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. Masks are mandatory at church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Faull and Southern Care Hospice for the care and support they gave during this most difficult time.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, South Avenue in Boardman.

