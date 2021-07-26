Maria Medina, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celebrating the life of Maria Medina, 91, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 11, 1929, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Franciso Ocasio and

Dolores Negron.

Maria was a caretaker of her home and former employee of Brentwood Originals.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Sta. Rosa de Lima Church.

In her spare time, Maria enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowering, dancing in her early years, embroidery and gathering with her loving family. Her favorite time of year was Christmas.

She will always be remembered lovingly by seven children, Sonia Medina, Judy (Musa) Alhamid, Soraida (William) Arocho, Nancy Ortiz, Dolores (Edwin) Aberson, Lucy (Leonel) Ruano and Michael Medina

(Nalena Quendo); seven grandchildren, Damaris Tejada, Joevanny Gonzalez, Ricky Ortiz, Nicole Turner, Melinda Arocho, Ruba Alhamid and Araceli Ruano; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Carmen Ocasio, Francisca Ocasio, Isabel Ocasio, Dolores Ocasio and Cecilia Ocasio and brother, Jose Ocasio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Medina, whom she married October 8, 1955; her sister, Magarita Ocasio and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a 12:00 p.m. open prayer service on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



