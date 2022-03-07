POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Timlin, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Mary was born September 11, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Mildred Dragon Ferranti.

Mary was an LPN for 30 years at Northside Hospital.

She was a longtime singer in the Bill Warner Orchestra.

In her spare time, Mary loved music, shopping and attending plays and musicals in New York City.

She was a member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

Mary will always be remembered lovingly by her two sons, James and Raymond Timlin and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Joseph Ferranti.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, followed by a 6:00 p.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

