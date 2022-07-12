YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Viera, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, July, 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.



Mary Kay was born September 20, 1953, in Youngstown, the daughter of Vincent and Catherine O’Brien Casey.



She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked as a preschool teacher at the Early Learning Center at the Jewish Community Center.

She was a member of Upper Room Ministries.



Mary Kay will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Carlos Viera, whom she married November 22, 1994; three children, Penny (Nakia) Velazquez, William (Lisa) Velazquez and Lynn Velazquez; a host of grandchildren, especially Natasha (Terrence, Jr.), Donte and Dazia (Chris), whom she raised and many great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Mary Kay’s name to the Early Learning Center at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

