Mary Jo Rugh, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church in Austintown for Mary Jo Rugh, 71, who passed away Friday, December. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Jo was born July 17, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Giovanni and Bertha (Mazzaferro) Vitileia.

She worked as a clerk at Dutchess Cleaners for ten years.

Mary Jo was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed traveling, gambling, taking trips to various casinos, and drinking her morning coffee outside but her greatest joy was spending time with her family; especially her children and grandchildren.

Mary Jo will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, James L. Rugh, whom she married on October 1, 1966; four children, James, Jr. (Jody) Rugh of East Norriton, Pennsylvania, Christine (Joseph) Hames of Ellsworth, Tammy (George) Miconi of Centerburg and Sherri (Michael) Pondillo of Canfield; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Tony, John and Joseph Arditi and three sisters, Phyllis Horvath, Erma DeVincent and Louise Pondillo and her beloved dog, Maggie.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by son, Matthew J. Rugh; brother, Donald Arditi and sister, Connie Sward.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary Jo’s family.

