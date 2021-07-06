Mary Jane Furano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Furano, 83, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021.

Mary Jane was born June 23, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Emidio and Josephine Centofanti.

She was a homemaker and attended St. Charles Borromeo Church.

She loved her family and enjoyed good, Italian food with family and friends. She also enjoyed listening to music.

Her husband, Francesco Furano whom she married Aug. 22, 1987, passed away Oct. 26, 2015.

Mary Jane will be always remembered lovingly by her daughter, Kathleen Porter; son Mark (Lori) Lesnansky; three granddaughters, Josie Porter, Madison and McKenzie Lesnansky; a brother, Thomas (Kathy) Centofanti and her loving nieces and nephews who always took time to visit, George (Stacey) Semer, Patti (Mark) Mitcham, Danny Centofanti, Tom (Jackie) Centofanti and Gina (Steve) Gold.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyne (George) Semer.

Calling hours will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

