Mary Jane Arquilla, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Arquilla was called home to her eternal rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mary Jane, born July 9, 1942, was the daughter of Joseph and Gemma Galluppi.

She excelled at her studies and social groups before graduating East High School in 1960. She later went on to also attend Youngstown State University.

On May 2, 1964, Mary Jane married Louis Arquilla, Jr. and they recently celebrated their 56th anniversary. They built a strong and loving family, including two children, daughter, Dianne (David) Schifferli and son, Joseph (Chadney Duncan) Arquilla. Mary Jane was a proud grandmother to Marisa and Ian. She enjoyed passing on her “green thumb” and fantastic cooking skills to granddaughter, Marisa Schifferli.

At age 16, Mary Jane began her long employment with St. Elizabeth Hospital in the billing office. Over the years, she held several positions, including Office Manager of the St. Elizabeth Family Health Center. In 1966, she established her own medical transcription company, Professional Transcription Services. She was extremely proud of the exemplary performance of her staff and her own work ethic inspired her employees and fellow professionals.

Mary Jane was a generous supporter of many charities, especially those related to her Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Michael Parish in Canfield and avid EWTN watcher.

She was also an animal lover (most especially to her little pup Izzy) and gave regularly to ASPCA. Mary Jane was blessed to have a large extended family. She was lovingly known as “Queen Cousin” and thoroughly enjoyed get-togethers filled with many laughs, good food and old stories. She stayed very close with her sister, Elizabeth Danicic, as they shared almost daily phone calls for updates on her beloved nieces and nephews. Mary Jane shared a love of movies with her cousins, especially Kathy Hewko who was always ready for a Saturday night feature and coffee chat after. When her health declined, Mary Jane was cheered on by greeting cards and phone calls from all her cousins.

Mary Jane will be very deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street in Canfield followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Terrence J. Hazel officiating. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the church after paying your respects unless you are attending the Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary Jane’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

