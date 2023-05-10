YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Grace Wagner, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, with her family by her side.

Mary Grace was born October 3, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Jennie Mast Noday.

She worked in various positions in Youngstown for a local paper company, transit authority and as a switchboard operator.

Mary Grace was a member of St. Dominic Church and their Dominica Club.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, planting flowers, calling bingo numbers and was a member of various card clubs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Mary Grace will be remembered lovingly by her two children, Richard (Lorraine) Wagner and Lisa Hughes; four grandchildren, Rachel (Keith) Burns, Emily (Justin) Shaub, Katelyn (Steve) Yacovone and Heather (Anthony) Trimble; five great-grandchildren, Molly and Anna Burns, Gracie Yacavone, Anthony and Santino Trimble; two brothers, William F. Noday and Rudy Noday; sister, Rita Maiorana and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Charles R. Wagner, whom she met at St. Dominic Church and married on October 21, 1961, passed away on April 8, 2022.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Anthony, Louie and Gene Noday and two sisters, Elizabeth Noday and Annie Otte.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown. Please meet directly at the church for Mass.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email.

