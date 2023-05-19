YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Grace Grosso Costello, 73 of Avon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born February 20, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Josephine Vaccariello Grosso.



Mary was a teacher and counselor for 30 years. She worked at Adams Elementary, Hillman Junior High and Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a member of St. Luke Church, a member of the choir, wrote and produced music, a member of their Altar Rosary Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Environment Committee. She professed all promises with the Discalced Carmelites.

Mary was very interested in theatre and performed at the Youngstown Playhouse. She also had a special affection for dogs.



Mary will always be lovingly remembered by her two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Yaslik and Patty (Alex) Shumiloff; four nieces and nephews, Christopher (Hailey) Yaslik, Elizabeth Yaslik, Matthew (Jenn) Shumiloff and Jennifer (Nick) Dahm; two great-nephews, Christopher Yaslik, Jr. and Owen Dahm and great-niece, Penelope Dahm.



Her husband, Cary W. Costello, whom she married on October 1, 1977, passed away on January 19, 1987.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-nephew, Noah Shumiloff.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Luke Church in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw, J.C.L., V.F. officiating.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Grace Costello (Grosso), please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.