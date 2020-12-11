Mary Ellen Nagy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Nagy, 73, of Bellefontaine, Ohio died Monday evening, December 7, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center due to complications of a stroke.



Mary Ellen was born on February 19, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was a daughter of Mike and Anne (Finora) DeMarco.



She worked for many years as a cook, most recently at Beeghly Oaks before retiring.

She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to entertain especially for holidays with family and friends. She was active in the ITAM Auxiliary Post 3 in various positions. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren and loved to spoil all of them. Her favorite hobby was visiting casinos with friends as often as she could. She also enjoyed traveling.



She enjoyed her time with her longtime companion, Frank Tonelli, that passed on May 8, 2014.



She leaves two children, John Shedio (Julie) of Clarksville, Tennessee and Nicole Daugherty of Bellefontaine, Ohio; three siblings, Donald DeMarco of Las Vegas, Nevada, Anthony (Paula) DeMarco of Youngstown and Michael (Doreen) DeMarco of Canfield and four grandchildren that she adored and loved spending time with, Jonathon Shedio of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Bella Shedio of Clarksville, Tennessee, Kody Daugherty of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Seth Daugherty of Bellefontaine, Ohio. She had several nieces and nephews that she loved and always enjoyed learning what everyone was up to. She also had many close friends that were like family.



A son, Michael Shedio preceded her in death.



Due to the current situation, a private burial will take place.

A Memorial Mass will take place later when it is safe for all to attend.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



