Mary E. Scarnecchia-Hunsbarger, Boardman, Ohio

BORDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Scarnecchia-Hunsbarger, 59, passed away Thursday morning, October 8, 2020.

Mary was born May 12, 1961 in Warren, the daughter of Thomas Scarnecchia and Barbara (Clemens) Partridge.

Mary was a registered nurse with the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

She received her degree from Kent State University, Ashtabula Campus.

Mary enjoyed drawing and was very involved with the local advocacy group for drug-induced homicides.

Mary will be remembered lovingly by her husband, Donald Hunsbarger whom she married November 17, 2017; her mother Barbara Partridge; two sons, Christopher Jibotian and Benjamin (Fiancée Angela Stahl) Jibotian; step-son, D.J. Hunsbarger; two grandchildren, Mathew Rudolph and Roman Jibotian; sister, Wendy (Frank) Scott and two brothers, Thomas (Roxanne) Scarnecchia and James (Trish) Scarnecchia.

Besides her dad, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Brian Masaitis.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

