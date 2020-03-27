Mary E. Scanlon, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mary E. Scanlon, 86, who passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Mary was born November 19, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles T.and Ethel (Schneider) Marso.

Mary worked as a receptionist for the law firm of Mayer, Brown and Platt in Chicago and at Sharon General Hospital. She also volunteered at the Assumption Village as a patient liaison.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed gambling at casinos and traveling with her husband throughout the United States.

Her husband, Thomas P. Scanlon, whom she married May 14, 1977 passed away June 6, 2016.

Mary will be remembered lovingly by her two children, Robert McConnell of Macedonia, Ohio and Cathy McConnell (Tim Klacik) of Boardman; granddaughter, Bianca Damanikon of Indonesia; brother, Joseph (Doris) Marso of Greenville, Pennsylvania; cousin, Pat Honsberger of San Antonio, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Mary E. Scanlon, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.