Mary D. Cicoretti (Bartholomew), Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary D. (Bartholomew) Cicoretti, 101, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Mary will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born November 6, 1919, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis and Nancy (Zarlengo) Bartholomew and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary grew up in the “Smoky Hollow” region of the east side of Youngstown and for several years she worked at the “famous” malt stand in Strouss Department Store in downtown Youngstown. She was especially noted for her excellent cooking, baking and sewing skills.

Her family will forever miss her delicious Sunday pasta dinners and large italian feasts filled with traditions for the holidays. Mary very much enjoyed the occasional trip to a casino where she would play her favorite slot machines. Another passion of hers was to watch football with her husband on Sundays and make small bets on who would win with her family members. Her favorite team, without a doubt, was the New England Patriots.

Mary’s husband, Larry Cicoretti, whom she married June 22, 1938, died July 19, 2014.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Donna (Andy) Bodzak of Liberty; daughter-in-law, Marianne Cicoretti of Poland; four grandchildren, Monique (Tom) Abbas of Enola, Pennsylvania, Dean (Andrea) Cicoretti of Canfield, Andrea (Brian) Butream of Carrolton, Chelana (Dean) Maggs of Liberty and four great-grandchildren, Deandra and Jayden Maggs and Giana and Aviana Abbas; plus several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband; Mary was preceded in death by her son, Larry A. Cicoretti; siblings, Arthur Bartholomew, James Bartholomew, Danny Bartholomew, John Bartholomew and Edith Diana; along with her great-grandson, Jimmy Allender.

Mary’s family wishes to thank all of the relatives and friends who kept vigil on Mary’s progress during her illness as well as the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for the comfort and support they provided.

A private service was held at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral home on December 23, 2020, with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

