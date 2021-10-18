Mary Ann & James Toti, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann and James Toti, Sr., 95, went on to receive their heavenly rewards. Mary’s departure was Monday October 4, 2021 and James, Thursday, October 14, 2021.



Mary Ann was born on December 11, 1925, the daughter of the late Agatha (Tirabassi) and Joseph Pantaleo.

James was born on January 4, 1926, the son of the late John and Theresa (Fia) Toti.



Mary Ann graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1943.

She went on to pursue a career as a beautician for McKelvey’s. She enrolled in the New York School of Advanced Styling to further perfect her craft, eventually opening a successful home salon, where she served many satisfied customers for over 50 years!



James graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1943.

He was drafted in 1944 by the United States Army. He served in Europe until he was honorably discharged in 1946.

James went on to Youngstown State University, earning a Bachelor’s of Education Degree. He then enrolled into the University of Pittsburgh, acquiring a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration.

James then embarked onto a stellar 43-year educational career, serving as a Principal of John White Elementary, Science Hill Junior High, Adams Elementary and the Youngstown Christian School, where he was also a Superintendent.



James and Mary Ann were married on October 9, 1948, enjoying 72 years of marital love! They were deeply devoted parents and grandparents. They cherished their family and friends. Their home was a haven of hospitality and love.



Mary Ann expressed her affection by spending hours in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for them to enjoy. James was always ready to offer encouragement and a helping hand. Even in retirement, he never ceased being an educator. He spent countless hours reading children’s books to his grandchildren.

Both were also lovers of gardening and music, especially gospel. James was a fan of all the Ohio sports teams.



Their greatest love however was for their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. They expressed this in many ways. Mary Ann served as a counselor and representative for the 700 club. She also was the matriarch of New Beginning Church. James served his Lord as a Sunday School teacher, Board Member and Deacon. He also was recognized as the patriarch of the church, until they were both welcomed into their eternal home.



They leave to cherish their memory and incredible legacy, their children, James (Lillian) Toti, Jr. of Boardman, Linda (Thomas) Fortini of Austintown and Robert (Tammy) Toti of Canfield; their grandchildren, Christina Fortini and Joseph Fortini of Austintown; their sisters-in-law, Mary Pantaleo of Boardman and Jean Toti of Roanoke Virginia, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Anne (Joseph) Morgione, Lucy (Ernest) D’Egidio, Ida (Joseph) Speziale and Helen (Joseph) Speziale and her brother, Anthony Pantaleo.

James was preceded by his parents; his sister, Mary Toti and his brother, Judge Joseph Toti.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 19, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

A service celebrating their lives, will commence on Wednesday, October 20, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Their son-in-law and pastor, the Rev. Thomas Fortini will officiate.



In respect to COVID-19 guidelines, guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The family would also like to express its gratitude to the staff of The Inn at Christine Valley, for their compassionate care of Jim and Mary Ann.



