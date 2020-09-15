Mary Ann Colaneri, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Colaneri, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 15, 1950, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Samuel and Ann (Polis) Johngrass.

An accomplished and passionate nurse, she earned her CRNFA and CNOR and served as a first assistant for neurosurgeons, operating room team leader and charge nurse.

She loved hosting swimming pool parties for friends and family, the latest electronic gadgets, fresh corn from Molnar Farms, lilacs, homemade French fries and Poland band nights. An adventurous spirit, she enjoyed traveling from seeing family in Las Vegas and waterfalls in Hawaii, to exploring her heritage throughout Italy. She was an avid sports fan all her life. In her youth, a formidable marbles player; in adulthood, she enjoyed golfing and coaching Pee Wee baseball and had the tenacity to remain a dedicated Browns and Indians fan.

Her family will remember her as loving, supportive, patient, and happy. Her friends knew her as loyal, hilarious and accomplished. Her remarkable resilience and strength of will enabled her to defeat two forms of cancer for 14 years. A smiling warrior and role model, she beat the odds and went on to know and cherish her grandchildren and enjoy life. “We love and miss you and will look to you whenever we need strength.”

Mary Ann is survived by spouse, Lana Butler; two sons, Tony (Pam) Colaneri and Tom (Brandy) Colaneri; four grandchildren, Anna, Grace, Braden and Evan and siblings, Gene (Diane) Johngrass, Rick (Jacci) Johngrass and Jackie (Dominic) DeLaurentis.

She was preceded in death by parents and two siblings, Donald Johngrass and Roslyn Bendel.

Family and friends will be invited to a remembrance event to be planned when it is safe to gather and celebrate.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

