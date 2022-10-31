YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Belcher, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

She was born September 29, 1937 in Youngstown.



Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and “little grammy” to her family. She was raised in an Italian American household and passed down many traditions and cultures to her family.

Known for her Sunday sauce and large family dinners, Mary Ann cherished her family and lived to make sure everyone was happy and healthy.



Married to Walton Arnold “Peewee” Belcher on October 19, 1957, Mary Ann and Walton shared 42 wonderful years of marriage before his passing at the early age of 63.



Devoting herself to her church as a Sunday school teacher and role model, Mary Ann was an exemplary definition of and Italian matriarch to those who were blessed enough to know her.



Mary Ann leaves behind her legacy and memory to her son, Walton Arnold Belcher, Jr. of Youngstown; daughter, Angela Marie Ford (Robert) of Boardman; two granddaughters, Amber Lynn Ford of Welches, Oregon and Amanda Marie Ford (Ashley) of Kent; grandson, Cody Paul Ford (Ivory) of Welches, Oregon and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Aubriella, who she cherished very much.



Family will receive friends and relatives from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service.



