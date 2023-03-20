CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Aracich, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Saturday evening, March 18, 2023.



Mary was born July 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter to the late Dominic and Mary Finamore, and was a lifelong area resident.



Mary married her husband, Chuck Aracich on January 12, 1974. They were blessed to have celebrated 49 years of marriage together this year.



Mary was a dedicated wife, friend, loving mother, grandma and Mimi. Mary also brought many years of joy to her residents as an Activities Director at the Inn at Ironwood. Mary was a fantastic cook. Spaghetti was Mary’s signature dish, and most requested by all, especially her grandchildren. Mary ensured any visit to see her grandchildren included a pot of sauce in tow.



Mary leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband, Chuck; her children, Charles (Dawn) Aracich, Dan (Debbie) Aracich, Allison Hintosh, and Christopher (Elyse) Aracich; her seven grandchildren, Alex and Olivia Aracich, Sophia, Ryan, and Audrey Hintosh, and Elijah and Addelina Aracich; and siblings, Arlene Kish and Mike Finamore.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Ridge, and her son Nicholas.



Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Ave. in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse as Celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to the family.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

