BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Martha Kay (Liller) White, 77, formerly of Youngstown, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home.



Martha was born July 23, 1945 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marvin G. and Ardith Liller.

“Martha”, as family and friends fondly knew her, was a wife and homemaker to and with her late husband, Edward White, who preceded her in death.



Martha attended and was a member of Jesus Is the Way Ministries, where she was over the tape ministry until she became homebound.



Martha leaves behind her three children, Steve (Violetta) Vaught, Jeff Liller and daughter, Lee (Ernie) Sattarelle, with whom she made her home. She leaves her heart’s love in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Steve’s children, Melanie, Marcus and Demien, Brad’s children, Joshua, Breanna and Kassidy, Lee’s children, Rachel and Dusty and Jeff’s children, Kayla, Alyssa, Hannah, Lacey and Jeffrey Todd “JT” and great-grandchildren, Edward William Kubic IV, Caylee Kubic, Zoey and Dominic Liller. Martha also leaves behind her two brothers, David “Bucky” and James “Jimbo” (Pat); two sisters, Saundra “Tootsie” and Barbara (Michael) and a large host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were greatly loved.



Besides her parents and husband, Edward, Martha was preceded in death by her son, Brad; her grandson, Brett; four brothers, Marvin, Robert, Eugene and Ronnie and a sister, Arlene “Susie”.



Private services were held for the family.



Martha has left her earthly home to enter her eternal home. She is gone from our sight but not from our hearts.

Lee, Ernie, Dusty and Rachel lovingly watched over her mother in her extended illness. EJ was a very special part of Martha’s life and she looked forward to his weekly visits. “We promise that EJ won’t forget his GiGi.”



Good night, Martha, we will see you over there in the morning.



