CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Martha Ilko, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Windsor House of Canfield.

Martha was born September 3, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Margaret (Vaszily), Haluska.

She married Andrew J. Ilko, September 14, 1946 and had almost 47 wonderful years together until his passing in August, 1993.

Martha was a lifelong member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and contributed many delicious recipes to the church cookbook. She was often found working Friday night bingo at the church and cared for the holy vestments and altar linens.

Martha held tradition near to her heart, hosting holidays with family and friends and loved gathering together for a family meal. She was known for her delicious stuffed cabbage, nut roll and many other baked goods, often made while sharing stories of her childhood and memories of learning to cook from her mother and grandmother. Martha enjoyed sewing and was an expert in all forms of needle arts and sewed extensively for her family. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid walker until her passing.

Martha leaves children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew to cherish her memory. Her son, Andrew S. Ilko (JoAnn) of Abingdon, Maryland; her daughters, Martha-Ann (Jim) Tomaino of Canfield, Monica (Allen) Meffan of Uniontown and Mary Margaret Ilko (fiancé, Alex Menassa) of Wadsworth. Grandchildren include Victoria (Jim) Harvey of Bel Air, Maryland, Alaina (Scott) Ferris of Jacksonville, Florida, Michelle (Duane) Gorgie of Austintown, Monika Tomaino of Canfield, Megan (Aron) Lough of Canfield, Erin Meffan of Wadsworth and Allen Meffan III of Tempe, Arizona. Great-grandchildren include Dylan Gorgie of Austintown, Jack Rapp of York, Pennsylvania and Gemma Harvey of Bel Air, Maryland. Nephew, Steve (Bobbi) Haluska of Central Utah and niece, Anna Ilko of Pataskala, Ohio.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; son, Steven; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Barbara Haluska; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Betty Ilko and niece, Jeanette Czyrnik.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1726 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, officiated by Very Reverend Richard Lambert, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20. Family and friends may call before the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St George.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and facial masks will be required.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Martha will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 South Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509, in Martha’s name.

Martha’s family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Windsor House of Canfield where Martha was cared for and loved for the last three years. Also, thanks to Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and support through this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers And Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Martha’s family.

