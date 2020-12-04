Marlene L. D’Amato, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene L. (Pezzulo) D’Amato, 67, of Poland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, with her beloved family by her side.

Marlene was born on September 7, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Lillian (Moffo) Pezzulo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on September 13, 2019 by her twin sister, Kathleen Penwell.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 35 years, Daniel D’Amato, O.D., whom she married on November 22, 1985.

She was a graduate of Lawrence County Vocational-Technical School in 1971 and New Castle School of Beauty Culture shortly after.

Mrs. D’Amato was a member of St. Charles Parish and devout in her faith. Throughout her life, she had formed a close friendship with Sister Teresina Rosa of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, whom the family would like to thank for her prayers and support during this difficult time.

Marlene retired in 2020 from Woodlands Assisted Living, where she found joy in proving care and companionship as a resident assistant.

Above all else, Marlene will be fondly remembered as a mother, a nurturer whose home and heart were open to all she met. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched.



In addition to her husband, Marlene is survived by her two children, Daniel M. D’Amato and Danielle (Samuel Craig) D’Amato; one grandchild, Daniel J. D’Amato; brother, Charles Pezzulo and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman and everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Marlene’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.