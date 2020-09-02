Mark “Tex” Capps, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Capps, affectionately known as “Tex”, age 74, transitioned to his Heavenly Home at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 in Granbury, Texas.

Mark was born on July 23, 1946, in Ft. Hood, Texas, the son of Herman Capps and Nellie Marie Calabria Capps.

Mark was a compassionate, Christian man who had a passion for helping others. He served as a leader in his churches and his community.



Mark was a brilliant man of genius IQ. He started his own business as early as college. He was an independent man who worked for himself most of his life. He went back to school later in life to get a degree in psychology so he could help others even more. He became a certified hypnotherapist in order to make his therapy practice more effective.



Mark had many talents including painting, sculpting and photography but his favorite hobby by far was dancing. He was a championship swing dancer, as well as an accomplished ballroom dancer.



He was loved, and will be dearly missed, by his wife, Rhonda Herring; his stepchildren, Erika Telarico-Routt and Angela Stoner; his stepgrandchildren, Kaylee Telarico, Colten Telarico and Mia Telarico-Routt; his two sisters, Marie Capps and Melody Horacek; his brothers, Manley “Kent” Capps, Mike Capps and Mitch Capps; his nieces, Jasmine Capps, Amelia Capps and Krystal Capps Malone and his nephews, Justin Shanabarger and wife, Kari, Mickey Capps, Kevin Shanabarger and wife, Stephanie, Stephen Shanabarger and wife, Jessi and Ben Capps.



The Funeral Service will be held at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Friday, September 4 at 12:30 p.m.



Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Mark’s family.

