STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. DeMain, 66, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born March 8, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of John and Joan Garzanich DeMain.

Mark worked as a steelworker and at Reiter Dairy.

He was an avid motorcycle rider, dirt bikes, and raced Harley Davidson motorcycles. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents; wife, Korie Cicero DeMain; two sons, Markus (Ally) DeMain and Carlo DeMain; granddaughter, Abagail DeMain; two sisters, Wendy (Eric) Kothiemer and Annette (Ken) Baytosh; brother, John DeMain and brother-in-law, Anthony Rossi.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Leeann Rossi.



Private services were held for the family.



