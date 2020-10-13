Marjorie A. Rodenbaugh, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie A. Rodenbaugh, 85, passed away Sunday morning, October 11, 2020.

Marjorie was born July 9, 1935 in Brockway, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Michael and Marie (Hanes) Karaffa.

She was a graduate of Mercy Hurst College.

She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

She enjoyed playing golf, traveling and playing cards. Marjorie loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Donald A. Rodenbaugh, whom she married on June 29, 1957 in Brockway, Pennsylvania passed away November 11, 2007.

Marjorie will be remembered lovingly by her two sons, Michael R. of Granite Falls, Washington and Donald F. (Jolene) of Boardman; three daughters Mary Beth (Gary) Yemma of Struthers, Anne (Michael) Fetsko of Boardman and Amy (Bryan) Snyder of Greensboro, North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald Karaffa.

Besides her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Eicher and sister, Mary Rindosh.

There will be an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the church after paying your respects unless you are attending the Mass.

Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests that monetary contributions take the form of donations to St. Luke Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

