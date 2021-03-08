Marilyn M. Kohut, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn M. Kohut, 74, passed away Thursday evening, March 4, 2021.



Marilyn was born September 22, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph M. and Helen (Christy) Mainer.

She worked as a bartender for many years becoming friend to many and loved by all.

She loved baseball and the Indians were her team since she was a young teenager. She developed a passion for NASCAR later in life in the 80s and her favorite drivers were Rusty Wallace and Carl Edwards.



Marilyn will always be known as a very generous, giving and caring person who was honest to a fault. She loved the holidays and Christmas was her favorite. She made all the holidays so very special, loved to decorate, cook and bake. She had a great knack for decorating too, always had the house looking perfect. Marilyn was also gifted in crafting. She helped make flower arrangements, invitation cards and food for many weddings and graduations for family and dearest friends.



Marilyn is survived by her three sons, Steve Kelly, Brian Kelly and Scott (Pam Kobly) Kelly; and a grandson, Brian Kelly, Jr.



Marilyn will be missed by so many people especially her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.



