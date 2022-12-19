YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Osborne went home to her Lord on Wednesday, December 14,2022.

She was born February 11, 1929, eldest daughter of Carl Stephenson and Thema Slagle.

She attended Youngstown City Schools but dropped out her junior year to become caregiver to her two younger siblings, so her mother could work as a “Rosie the Riveter” and support the family.

Know by all as “Marie” she was a born again Christian and lived her faith and beliefs every day. She was a Sunday school teacher for over 65 years at Simon Road Church of God which her grandparents, Clarence and Irene Slagle founded and where she continued to attend until health problems no longer permitted it. She continued to support and pray for the members and anyone else needed prayer…she was a positive influence on many people over her lifetime.

Marie was one of the first female bus drivers employed by Boardman Schools, a position she held and loved for 38 years.

She was loved and will be missed by her husband, Harold who survives her. They were married November 22, 1947 and recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. She also leaves her four children, Russ (Fran) Osborne of Boardman, Kathy Osborne of Cuyahoga Falls, Roger Osborne of Youngstown and Cheryl Jadallah of Boardman; plus seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law, Kathy J. Osborne.

The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care Marie received and Dr. Armand Minotti for his medical care and support and Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home for her final needs.

There will be a funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road in Boardman when family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at the church.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family requests and material contributions be sent to Simon Road Church of God.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie S. Osborne, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.