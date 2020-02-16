Marie M. DiLisio, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church in Girard for Marie M. DiLisio, 67, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Marie was born on October 7, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clarence A. and Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Panning.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marie will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Joseph DiLisio, whom she married, January 22, 1971; three daughters, Danielle DiLisio, Jennifer Dietz and Lisa (Les) Fender and three grandchildren, Cayla and Brianna Dietz and Jordan Fender.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Frank Dietz and a brother.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

