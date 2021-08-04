Marie J. Kolcun, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie J. Kolcun, 97, passed away Saturday, July 31 in

Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Marie was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on December 1, 1923. She was the daughter of Samuel and Susan Kordovan Sharfal.



Her parents and siblings preceded her in death, sister, Susan (Michael) Vanik; brother, Samuel (Ann) Sharfal, John (Eve) Sharfal and Ann (Bill) Habovsky. She has many loving nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Butler Business School in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1942.

She was employed by Bridgeport Department of Health for several years. Then she moved

back to Struthers. She was employed by Robins Furniture and Colonial Finance in Youngstown.

In 1947, Marie married Paul Kolcun, Jr. They were the second bride and groom in St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. They were married for 57 years and had two children, Ruth (Joseph) of Minneapolis and Paul ( Harriette) of Tampa. God blessed them with three grandchildren, Katherine (Steve) Bruhn of St. Paul, Minnesota, Jacqueline (Rob) Hillman of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Paul (Debra) of

Lithia, Florida, Paul Kolcun, Jr. died before all the great-grandchildren arrived. Marie enjoyed all her loved ones, Zachary Kolcun, Rue, Mae and Josephine Bruhn and Margo and Lydia Hillman.

Marie was a member of the Boardman Democrat Womens Club for 20 years She was a Boardman precinct poll worker for ten years at the Evangelic Baptist Church on Southern Blvd.

Originally, she was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman. Then she joined St. Luke’s and the Altar Rosary Society and a lot of people remember her helping make kolachi.



She was a member of steel valley chapter 13-American ex-Pow prisoner of war in Youngstown.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman. Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

Donations to Catholic Charities, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503, 330-744-8451 or to St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.