Marie DeSantis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie DeSantis, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She was born January 28, 1934, in Lowellville, the daughter of Joseph and Carmel (Pitzulo) Alfano.

Marie worked for 41 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she retired as a nurse manager.

She was a member of Holy Family Church and the Mt. Carmel Women’s Society.

In her spare time, Marie enjoyed reading and watching Cleveland professional sports.

Marie will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Michael (Patrick Baugh) DeSantis, Joe (Kim) DeSantis and Phyllis DeSantis; three grandchildren, Giovanna DeSantis, Alex DeSantis-Baugh and Nick DeSantis-Baugh and sister-in-law, Eleanor Alfano.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter DeSantis; brother, Phillip Alfano; sister-in-law, Lynn Alfano; brother, Joe Alfano; sister-in-law, Marietta Perry; brother-in-law, Louis Perry; stepsister, Rose Ziccardo and stepbrother-in-law, Tony Ziccardo.

A private Mass was held for the family.

The family respectfully asks that any monetary contributions be made in Marie’s name towards the El Salvador relief effort at St. Dominic Church in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Checks should be payable to St. Dominic Church – Project Serve, 3450 Norwood Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 or through online giving at www.stdominicchurch.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Marie’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Marie DeSantis, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: