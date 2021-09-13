Marie D. Chiarello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie D. Chiarello, 83, passed away Friday evening, September 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born August 21, 1938, in Niles, the daughter of Giuseppe and Concetta (Inglese) Pezzano.

She worked many years alongside her husband as a bookkeeper/secretary for Chiarello Contracting Company and she later worked for Niles Manufacturing.

Marie received Jesus as her Lord and Savior and she was a member of St. Brendan Church.

She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandparent and friend. Marie’s baking was memorable; she was well-known for her kolachi. She was also an avid bowler for many years.

Besides her husband, Joseph Chiarello, whom she married April 15, 1961, she will always be remembered lovingly by her two children, Tina-Marie Oakes and Joseph V. Chiarello; three granddaughters, Teresa (John) Bacher, Anna-Marie Oakes and Gina (Jonathon) Harwood; four great-grandchildren, Vincent, Michaela, Annaliese and Juliana Bacher; two brothers, Salvatore (Diane) Pezzano and Joseph Pezzano and her cat, Matteo.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Annette Vigorito and her brother, Dominic Pezzano.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Brendan Church, 144 N. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Wednesday morning for the Mass.

The family respectfully requests everyone please wear a mask to calling hours and the service.

