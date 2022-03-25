YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Appugliese departed this life Wednesday, March 23, 2022 surrounded by her large and adoring family.

She was born Marie Josephine Castor to Phyllis (Troiani) and John Castor on February 21, 1930 in her beloved Smokey Hollow. She was proud of her Smokey Hollow roots and cherished her lifelong friendships with the Nine Hollowettes.



Marie graduated from The Rayen School and Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing.



She married the love of her life, Gabe Appugliese, on May 17, 1952. They eventually settled on the south side of Youngstown to raise their nine children.



Marie loved being a mother and will be greatly missed but constantly celebrated by her children and their spouses, Kathy Appugliese, Gabe (Laurie) Appugliese, Terry (Chuck) Fagan, Tina Kistler, Bernie Appugliese, Mimi Humphreys, Jenny Appugliese and Phyllis (David) Schaab.



Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was even more rewarding for Marie. She will always be cherished by Niki, Alexis, Charlie, Gabrielle, Natalie, Tiffany, Trenton, Spencer, Maci, Lily, Claire, Devyn, Treva, Miah-Sophia, Michaelina, Michael, Ty, Lucia, Fiona, Kristopher, Rocco, Frankie, Sonny, Ellie, Sophia, Emma and Connor.



Marie loved Christmas Eve, trips to the casino, going to the theater, singing in the choir at Saint Patrick’s Church and dancing with her husband. She never missed a baseball game, a soccer game, a dance recital, a Christmas concert or a school play. Friends, family and even strangers will never forget the countless cards they received throughout the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her “favorite child” Michael; brothers, John and Michael Castor and her nephew, Rocky Castor.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Comfort Keepers for their compassionate care.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown. There will be no calling hours.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown. There will be no calling hours.

