NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Gianotti, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima.



Marianne was born on July 25, 1930 in Pomona California, daughter of the late Rowland and Elizabeth Morris.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gianotti, who passed away in November 1983.



Marianne, lovingly referred to as “Mare” and “Granny”, was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman and a longtime member of the Youngstown Cursillo.

She loved the Power of Praise band, crafting, crocheting, reading, chocolate, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with her family.



Marianne is survived by her children, Jean (Hugh), Joie (Jack) Deerfield and Jimmy (Nancy) Gianotti; her grandchildren, Paul, Llayn, Bill, Kevin, Matthew, David and Heather and five great-grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. There will be a Cursillo Bible Vigil starting at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church in Boardman with the Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw, J.C.L., V.F. as Celebrant.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marianne Gianotti, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.