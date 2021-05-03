Marianne Garreffa-Miller, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Garreffa-Miller was called to eternal peace on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Her final days were at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Hillsville, Pennsylvania on November 7, 1939 to the late Luigi and Nellie Salerno- Garreffa. She was the youngest of two siblings.

On June 12,1993, she married Raymond Miller who survives her.

In her early years, she was a hairdresser, owner of her own business with an established clientele. She also received her realtor’s license and was employed with various realtors in the Canfield area.

Marianne also resided in Boca Raton, Florida, where she attended Florida College of Medical Dental.

She also worked in the medical field in the Canfield area.

She was an active member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Parish in Canfield. She was faithfully devoted to Our Lord, dedicated to the Blessed Mother and was passionately sincere in prayer to Padre Pio, among many other saints she included in her daily prayers. She also beautifully sang in various church choirs over the years.

Marianne is survived by her husband, Raymond; two stepchildren, Raymond Miller, Jr. and Kathy Rae (Jack) Keller; six stepgrandchildren; three great-stepgrandchildren; 13 great-great-stepgrandchildren; five nieces; three great-nieces; four great-nephews; a great-great-nephew and several cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Garreffa; a brother, Donald D. Garreffa and a great-nephew, Dustin D. Schuller.

There will be an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Terrence Hazel on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canfield. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any contributions be made in Marianne’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.