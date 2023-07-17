YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Mary” Zappia, born in Plati, Reggio Calabria, Italy, on November 23, 1927, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She was the beloved daughter of Pasquale Catanzariti and Domenica Serge Catanzariti and the second youngest among her nine siblings. Growing up on her parents’ olive tree farm, Mary learned the value of hard work and dedicated herself to various tasks, including harvesting olives by hand.

At a young age Mary’s mother passed away, leaving her with the responsibility of caring for her father and brothers. Determined and diligent, Mary managed household chores such as cooking, baking, sewing, soap-making and hand washing laundry in the nearby stream. Her unwavering work ethic remained a defining characteristic throughout her life and she took pride in all her endeavors.

It was through her family that Mary’s path crossed with the love her life, Antonio Zappia, whom she affectionately called “Tony.” They met in 1947 when Tony was traveling in Italy after serving in the United States Navy during World War II. They exchanged vows on October 18, 1947 at the Madonna di Loreto Church in Plati. After their marriage, Mary and Tony embarked on a new chapter, immigrating to the United States and settling on the east side of Youngstown, where they joined a community of friends and relatives. Later, they moved to their cherished home in Boardman.

Mary’s passion for cooking and baking brought joy to her loved ones, especially on Sundays when she prepared sumptuous meals for family and friends. The kitchen table would be adorned with delectable dishes, homemade bread and delightful treats, reflecting Mary’s happiest moments—surrounded by those she held dear.

Mary leaves behind a profound legacy and will be forever cherished in the hearts of her daughter, Mary Jane D’Ambrosio (Anthony) of Canfield and her son, Joseph (Debbie) Zappia of Canfield. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Anthony D’Ambrosio (Amy) of Tucson, Arizona, Jenna Campbell (John) of Granville, Ohio, Valentina Schrock (Ryan) of Hudson, Ohio and Anthony Zappia of Canfield. Her seven great-grandchildren, Matthew D’Ambrosio, Julia, Johnny and Reagan Campbell and Mila, Rowan and Renzo Schrock, will carry her spirit with them always. Mary is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Anna Catanzariti and Marietta Catanzariti of Australia, along with numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and Australia.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Antonio; her parents and her brothers and sisters.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Briarfield Place in Boardman for the exceptional care and support they provided to Mary.

Mary’s memory will live on as a testament to her strong work ethic, unwavering love for her family, and the delicious feasts she lovingly prepared. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul find eternal peace.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church in Youngstown.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.