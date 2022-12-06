YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Mary” Class passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family members after a long battle with breast cancer.

Maria was born to Francisco and Esther Class on January 25, 1955 in Ciales, Puerto Rico.

Maria is a longtime resident of Youngstown where she graduated from East High School in 1974.

Maria worked for Mercy Health for over 20 years before retiring in April. Maria also was a housekeeping supervisor for Scioto Services for ten years.

Maria was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Maria was a beautiful dancer and was very passionate about dancing. She had a dance group (Occha Latin Dancers) for several years. Maria was an active member of the community. She was involved with the Sons of Borinquen and a member of the SWOAR bike club. No one ever went hungry around Maria. She enjoyed cooking for everyone. She will be fondly remembered for her lively spirit, caring actions and enduring love. Her presence was powerful, to know Maria was to love her.

Maria is survived by her longtime companion, Calvin Thomas; children, Francisco (Amanda) Caminero, Yocasta Caminero and Dominique Thomas; siblings, Angel (Mary Jane) Class, Annie Class and RuthAnn Reyes; grandchildren, Francisco, Jr., Jimmy, Alexxis, Jayden, CJ, Mason, Alexander, Annalise, Deliyah and Liberty and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the funeral home.

