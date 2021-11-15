Margie F. Arditi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie (Tedesco) Arditi passed away at Hospice House on Friday, November 11, 2021, at the age of 93 from complications of Covid.

She was born on August 21, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio. She grew up on Superior Street on the north side of Youngstown, where, as a young girl, she operated her parents’ convenience store known in the Brier Hill as the “penny candy store”. She was the daughter of Felix and Carmello Tedesco.

Margie was a graduate of The Rayen High School in 1947 and finished her credits ahead of her class as an honor roll student.

She was married to her next-door neighbor, Donald Arditi on January 6, 1951, until he passed at the age of 72, on January 1, 2000.

She leaves behind her four children, Marilyn (Arditi) Burns, Denise (Arditi) Featsent and twins, Don Arditi and Bonnie Arditi, all residents of the Mahoning Valley and grandchildren, Jason Burns, Heather (Gary) Johnson and Tom Featsent, Jr., residing in the Carolinas. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and Godchildren, that were very dedicated and loyal to her through the years with whom she had a special bond. She was particularly close to her niece and nephew, Richard and Marie Cataline. The family would like to send their sincere gratitude to them for creating many meaningful memories for her.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Don Arditi, Margie was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis (Tedesco) Cataline and Rose Tedesco; brother, Frankie Tedesco and grandson, Christopher Burns.

Margie was a long-time member of St. Charles Church in Boardman where she participated in garden and card club. She faithfully attended church and when she couldn’t she watched the Catholic Services on TV and received communion in her home.

She retired from Boardman Schools as a cafeteria worker. She held managerial positions at Grants and the Mother to Be Shop in the Mall.

Margie will be remembered by all for her bright and warm smile. She was known to reach out and grab the hands of people walking by just to talk with them. She will be remembered for her love of children and her loving relationship with her great granddog, Peanut. We will remember her for the crafts that she took the time to make for all family weddings, graduations, etc. She took pride in being a self-made seamstress and made so many clothes, coats, curtains, etc. for family members. Our family tradition was Sunday dinner at 2:00 and you could expect a call if you were late. She could always be found in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family. She might have gotten a nod from Martha Stewart for her meatballs.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting monetary contributions in memory of Margie to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512; Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Glenbeigh Hospital and Outpatient Center, 2863 OH-45, Rock Creek, OH 44084.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman with the Rev. Philip Rogers presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn to calling hours and Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to the family via text, telephone, or sympathy card, or by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.