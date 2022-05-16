BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Radovich, 96, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Margaret was born in Youngstown on September 11, 1925, to Ann and Joseph Kniska who came through Ellis Island from Czechoslovakia.

During the war Marge was “Rosie the Riveter”, building airplanes for the war effort. She later went back to school and became a beautician, which she did for 25 years. She had many wonderful customers who became friends.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters, Darlene Gaal of Youngstown and JoAnn Radovich and son-in-law, Daniel Coyne of Boardman, with whom she made her home; her grandchildren, Joseph Gaal (Jenifer) and Rebecca (Richard) Clinton; six great-grandchildren and her loving sister-in-law, Jean Kniska.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Radovich, who she met at a Youngstown bus stop. After their first date he said he planned to marry her. That union lasted for 53 years until his death in June 2000. Also preceding her in death are all of her siblings, John and Emil Kniska and Helen Csisky; she helped care for all of them through their illnesses until their deaths. Margaret also lost her grandson, Andrew Coyne in 2002 and son-in-law, Gilbert Gaal in 2015.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Matthias Church of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 915 Cornell Street in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass on Wednesday.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.