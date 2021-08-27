Margaret “Margie” Pagley, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margie” Pagley died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was born on April 11, 1938.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street Lowllville, OH 44436.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret “Margie” Pagley, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.