Margaret E. Morrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Emma Morrison, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Aurora Manor Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

She was born on June 24, 1930 in Youngstown, where she made her home for many years finally moving to North Jackson.

Her husband, James F. Morrison, died August 1975.

Margaret is survived by her three sons, Curtis (Deborah) of Berlin Center, James (Chyrell) of Struthers and Raymond (Lynne) of Aurora. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Todd (Nicole) of Elyria, Michelle Fleming of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Kimberly (Matthew) Speece of Chagrin Falls, Steffany (Dominic) Morrison of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Brennen (Kayla) of Lake Milton and Mikki Lynn Morrison of Struthers and seven great-granddaughters.

Margaret will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown alongside her husband.

There will be no calling hours or services.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

