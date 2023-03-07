YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Gerovich, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Canal Winchester.

Margaret was born in Youngstown on February 27, 1935, the daughter of Stephen and Margaret Oravec Dulovic.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church.

She was retired from General Electric. In her spare time, Margaret loved bingo and playing card games with her friends.

Her husband, Robert Gerovich whom she married October 30, 1965, passed away June 24, 1987.

Margaret is survived by her two children, Theresa (Scott) Oliphant and Denise Lowry; two grandchildren, Kristin (Cole) Forshey and Brandon Lowry and one great-grandchild, Jayce Forshey.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dulovic and granddaughter, Lauryn Oliphant.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Margaret’s name to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43140 or fairhopehospice.org/donation-page/.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

