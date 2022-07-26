POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Wolfcale, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Margaret was born on October 18, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter to Frank S. and Mary Terihay.

Margaret was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting and painting. She was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church.

Her husband Charles Wolfcale, whom she married August 15, 1959, passed away April 14, 2014.

Margaret will be remembered lovingly by her three children, Charles A. Wolfcale, Edson (Denise) Wolfcale, and Emily (Shawn) Danks; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her dog, Brodi.

She was preceded in death by three grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

Private graveside services were held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

