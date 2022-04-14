SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann “Peggy” Flynn, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a short illness.



Margaret, known by most as Peggy, was born on September 7, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Sarah Cooper Olchon.

She was an area resident all but two years when she lived in Upper Arlington, Ohio.



Peggy was a 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Baldwin Wallace College. She then graduated from Youngstown State University with B.S. in Education.

She taught three years at Poland Union and 19 years at St. Dominic School in Youngstown until its closing. She then worked at Alltell and MCTA, finally becoming an environmental educator with the Recycling Division of Mahoning County-The Green Team, from which she retired in 2021.



Peggy married James Flynn in Youngstown on May 29, 1971.



Over the years, Peggy was very active with volunteering and church activities at St. Columba Cathedral, where she was a lector.

She was involved with the Police and Fire Retirees of Ohio and served as the recording secretary, as well as being very involved with the Northeast Ohio Camaro Club. You could often find her and her husband at a weekend car cruise, where she drove her own Camaro with the T-tops off. One of her passions, that she passed on to her daughter, was being an avid collector of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority remained life-long friends with some of her sorority sisters.



She leaves behind her husband, James Flynn, whom she married on May 29, 1971; her children, Brian (Jennifer) Flynn and Colleen Flynn (Jason Dean) and five grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Olivia Flynn and Grace, Matthew and Nathaniel Dean.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher “Butch” Boyd.



Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.