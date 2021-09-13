Margaret A. Ross, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Ross, 87, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, September 9, 2021.

Margaret was born October 3, 1933 in Weirton, West Virginia, the daughter of Pete and Jilda (Ferrelli) Berarducci.

She was a graduate of South High School and worked for many years in the registry department at Southside and Northside hospitals before retiring.

She was a member of St. Luke Church.

She enjoyed shopping for watches and purses and taking bus trips with her friends to casinos. She loved to knit scarves and make fleece tie blankets. She could always be found enjoying a cup of coffee and cookies. Most of all, she enjoyed being Gigi to her great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobby was spending time with them and spoiling them with everything she could.

Margaret will always be remembered lovingly by her two grandchildren, Laura Mays (fiancé, Justin) and Patrick McCutcheon; five great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Samuel, Adler, Jameson, Harper and a great-grandson due in December. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Jilda Ross and brothers, Joseph and Pete Berarducci.

There will be a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman. Family and friends may call 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to mass.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Margaret’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.