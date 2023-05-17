YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mafalda P. D’Amato, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Mafalda was born December 12, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Esposito) Strollo.

She worked for 25 years at JCPenney, eight years for General Electric and 15 years for Gorant Candies.

Mafalda was a member of St. Edward Church.

Mafalda was a loving mom and grandma to her family, loving them unconditionally. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially watching her grandchildren.

Her husband, Sam D’Amato, whom she married September 9, 1950, passed away September 27, 1979.

Mafalda will be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Pamela (Anthony) Messuri; two grandchildren, Alexis Messuri (Marlin) and Lindsay Haupt (Max); four great-grandchildren, Dominick Messuri, Addison, Ava and William Haupt; sister, Rose Mastrangelo and a sister-in-law, Beverly Strollo.

Besides her parents and husband, Mafalda was preceded in death by a brother, Patsy Strollo; sister, Eda Alfano and two brothers-in-law, Bill Alfano and Bill Mastrangelo.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Edward’s Church, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

