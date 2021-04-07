Madeline E. “Mag” Paulette, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline “Mag” Paulette, 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

Madeline was born on September 14, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis Demyen and Katherine Margaret Kolesar.

She was strong in spirit, served as a role model for many and always accepted people for who they were. She loved adventure and highly valued her travels and experiences with close friends and family.

Madeline is remembered lovingly by her daughter, Cheryl Paulette; son, Bruce Paulette; grandson, JohnMichael Jurgensen; son-in-law, Steve Jurgensen; friends from “The Gang,” Anne Sylvester, Cathy Cimento and Tiny Trinkaus and three dogs, Jackson, Maggy and Blu.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Paulette.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email, or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Madeline E. Paulette, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.