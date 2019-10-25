Madaline C. Balogh, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Rossi Bros. and Lellio Funeral Home for Madaline C. Balogh, 73, who passed away Wednesday evening, October 23.

Madaline was born April 14, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis C. and Josephine A. (Cianciola) Castellano.

Madaline had worked in housekeeping for Omni Manor Nursing Home.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She attended Center Point Church and enjoyed going dancing.

Madaline is always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Crystal Balogh; her son, Ron Balogh; two grandchildren, Liam and Savannah Wayne and a brother, Louis Castellano.

Besides her parents, Madaline was preceded in death by a sister, Angie Vergallito and a brother, Jimmy Castellano.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at the Rossi Bros. and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories to send condolences to Madaline's family.

