CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luz Colon Sanchez, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Luz was a native of Guayama, Puerto Rico and was born on December 9, 1951. She was the daughter of Pablo Colon, Sr. and Elsa Sánchez Cruz, both in the presence of God. Sister to Zoraida, Saraí, William, Elvis, Jorge, Wilma, Luis, Janet and Rev. Pablo, all with the name of Colon Sánchez. Rev. Pablo Colon and with his wife Gloria Andino pastor in LIDDI South Hartford, Connecticut.

Luz is survived by her husband, Mr. Felix Luis Muñoz Morales. Together with her, they built a beautiful family composed of his daughters, Jacqueline, Luz Griselle, Mayra Ivelise, Elsa Enid, Sera Enid, Roseline Marie and Yaritza, all with the name of Muñoz Colon. Their daughters, Jacqueline Enid Medina is Pastor with her husband Luis Tikito Medina of an independent church in the city of Cleveland, Ohio and Mayra Muñoz is a First Lady of the Entity and together with her husband Rev. Roberto Espada Nieves are the Pastors of La Amada Iglesia de Dios Inc. Youngstown and pastors of Luz Colon. From this large family she received 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

This is a family of faith and they believe in hope. Throughout the process of illness of their most beautiful light, they clung to God’s will for their lives. This morning they gave it to our God, thanking them for all the years shared. They are waiting for that moment to see her again in the glorious morning. They appreciate the expressions of love and all the prayers and messages received in this process.

We invite the entire pastoral care, the leadership and the parishioners to keep their prayers alive in favor of the entire Muñoz Colon and related family.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

“I heard a voice from heaven saying to me: “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they will rest from their labors, because their works continue with them.” Apocalypses. 14:13 (KJV1960)

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Luz E. Colon Sanchez, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.