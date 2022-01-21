YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula Mae Newsome, 69, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 after a 14-month battle with cancer.

Lula was born on June 2, 1952 in Beckley, West Virginia.

She attended South High School.

She was married to and divorced from the late William Craven, Sr. and then, Alfred “Rusty” Thomas.

Lula worked for several employers over the years and most notably had a passion for working with animals.

She is survived by her son, James (Sunshine) Craven; brothers, Bernard Newsome, Charles Newsome and Richard Newsome and her sister, Nettie J. “Janie” Newsome-Gettings. She adored her only grandchild, William “Lil’ William” Craven. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lula was helped and cared for by her friend, Vickie Weimer, whom she believed was her angel during her struggle with cancer and COPD. Vicki’s unlimited generosity and time was appreciated by Lula, as well as her family.

Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Rose Newsome; her sister, Diane Newsome and niece, Billie Jo Baldwin.

At Lula’s request, there will be no services.

Lula requested that tributes be made in her name in the way of donations to Angels for Animals or similar animal supporting organizations.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.