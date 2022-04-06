POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luigi Farina passed at the age of 81 on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Son to the late, Faustino and Maria Farina of Cavrasto, Italy, he was born in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania in 1941 before the family returned to Italy in 1947.

In the early 1970s, Luigi’s ambition and intent to have a better life led him back to his native America, eventually marrying Maria Toppi in 1978 and having two daughters, Marilou (Bryan) Davido of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Bernadette Farina of Struthers, Ohio.

Luigi worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Maintenance Department for more than 30 years. He also owned and rented many properties throughout the Youngstown, Boardman and Struthers areas.

He loved polka music and dancing, telling stories and of course, bocce. He was a member of the Pacentrano Club, Sons of Italy and Holy Family Church in Poland. He also enjoyed volunteering with the annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.

Luigi is survived by his wife; daughters; three grandchildren, Isabella, Luca and Eva; sister, Maria Farina and brother, Costante Farina, both residing in Italy; nieces and nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Isaiah.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m – Noon on Saturday, April 9, at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a Noon funeral service.

Condolences can be made by visiting the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Luigi Farina, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.