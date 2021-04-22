Lucille V. Congemi, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Repose of the Soul was held on Thursday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church in Youngstown, with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating, for Lucille V. Congemi 92, who passed away April 9, 2021.

Lucille was born June 18, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy Vassale Naples.

She was a graduate of South High School in 1946. She worked at General Electric company for many years retiring in 1984.

She was very active in her church, Angela Merici Parish at Sacred Heart Church where she was president of the Ladies Guild for many years. She also served as Eucharistic minister, Lector, managed the Bingo kitchen and sung in the church choir. Her favorite pastime was baking and cooking for church, family picnics and most of all family.

She was married to Mike Congemi on July 2, 1946 at St. Joseph Church. They lived a long happy life with 72 years of marriage until his death on February 16, 2019.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (GiGi), and great-great-grandmother. She loved and enjoyed being with her family.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Anne Lee (John) Yohman of Hubbard, Cynthia (Raymond) Novak of Poland, and Michelle (Robert) Pagley of Hubbard; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike, brothers Philip, Joseph, Fred, Daniel, George Naples and sister Virginia Cheatham.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Lucille’s family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Lucille V. Congemi, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.